Police say suspects stole $1.3M in vehicles by smashing windows and searching homes for key fobs
Police have arrested a 19-year old male following a series of robberies and home invasions, including one in which the suspects allegedly dragged a victim to their bedroom and forcibly took their car keys.
A total of eight incidents took place between Sept. 11 and Oct. 2, resulting in $1.3 million in damages and stolen property, police say.
The authorities say that in each of the incidents two suspects attended homes with their faces concealed and threw a brick through either the front door or a front window in order to gain entry.
In six of the incidents the suspects were able to obtain keys to vehicles parked in the driveway and flee the scene in those vehicles before coming into contact with the homeowners, police say.
In the other two incidents the homeowners were confronted.
One of those incidents took place at a home near Bayview and Eglinton avenues in the early morning hours of Sept. 11 and involved the suspects allegedly dragging a victim to their bedroom before taking their car keys.
Another violent incident took place at a home near Lawrence Avenue and Yonge Street just three days later.
In that incident, police say that the suspects broke into the home shortly after 1 a.m. and confronted the homeowners with a knife while making a demand for their car keys.
Police say that the victims complied and the suspects fled the area in two vehicles that were parked outside.
News of the case comes just weeks after several residents in the Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue spoke with CP24.com about an alarming increasing in brazen auto thefts, in which the suspects broke into homes in search of car keys while residents slept inside.
It is not clear if the arrest announced on Friday is connected to any of those incident.
Toronto resident Naz Tokhi was taken into custody earlier this week and is charged with 31 offences, including nine counts of motor vehicle theft and one count of robbery with an offensive weapon.
The second suspect in the case remains outstanding.
Police continue to investigate.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING One person dead after stabbing in Etobicoke
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Should Canada ban smoking tobacco? Expert weighs in
As some countries around the world start implementing bans on, or gradually phasing out the use of tobacco, should Canada follow their lead?
The Great Grift: COVID-19 aid thieves bought fancy cars, a Pokemon card - even a private island
Thousands of thieves perpetrated the greatest grift in U.S. history. They potentially plundered more than US$280 billion in federal COVID-19 aid while another US$123 billion was wasted or misspent.
Top 1 per cent of tax filers saw incomes rise by almost 10% in 2021: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says the country's top one per cent of tax filers saw their incomes rise by almost 10 per cent in 2021, while those in the bottom half saw their average income decline.
Ivermectin warnings, a new COVID-19 antiviral, a changing threshold for care: These are the WHO's updated treatment guidelines
The World Health Organization has updated its guidelines for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, including categories of hospitalization risk to help doctors tailor treatment, and recommendations surrounding a new antiviral designed specifically to tackle the disease.
Ontario mom says she waited over 20 minutes for ambulance after being told toddler's seizure was 'not a priority'
When Ontario mother Sara Fuda called 911 to get help for her toddler who was suffering from a complex seizure triggered by a fever, she expected paramedics to be there in a matter of minutes. But that didn't happen.
LATEST UPDATES Live updates: 'Far too many' Palestinians have died, Blinken says, as thousands flee fighting in Gaza
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in New Delhi Friday that "far too many" Palestinians have died and more needs to be done to save lives and get aid where it's most needed. He said the U.S. "appreciates" Israel's steps to minimize civilian casualties but that's not enough.
About a dozen children with cancer, blood disorders taken out of Gaza for treatment: WHO
The World Health Organization says it and other partners have helped bring about a dozen children with cancer and blood disorders out of the Gaza Strip and into Egypt and Jordan for treatment.
At SpaceX, worker injuries soar in Elon Musk's rush to Mars
Since the death of an employee in June 2014, which hasn’t been previously reported, Elon Musk’s rocket company has disregarded worker-safety regulations and standard practices at its inherently dangerous rocket and satellite facilities nationwide, with workers paying a heavy price, a Reuters investigation found.
W5 Who was the Kenora bomber?: W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity
CTV W5 investigates the dramatic explosion that occurred in a small Canadian city after an armed bandit attempted a bank heist. W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity.
Montreal
-
Parents anxious about safety after shootings at 2 Jewish schools in Montreal
Parents say they are anxious about sending their young children to school after shootings at both United Talmud Torahs of Montreal Inc. and Yeshiva Gedola.
-
Ye Olde Orchard changes name after OQLF run-in
Ye Olde Orchard Pub is being renamed after a run-in with the OQLF.
-
Quebec changes COVID-19 vaccine recommendations
Quebec's Health Ministry says it now recommends a single dose of the new COVID-19 vaccine for individuals considered at risk.
London
-
Crash causes power outages in west London Friday morning
London police have posted to social media that Riverside Drive is closed to all traffic between Beaverbrook Avenue and Upper Avenue.
-
Theft investigation in east end leads to drug charges
London police say a man has been arrested after a theft investigation in the city’s east end.
-
'I am very unsafe': Elderly widow urges city hall to demolish derelict house next door
'I don’t even like looking out my windows because I’m scared of what I’m going to see on the other side,' admitted Joanne Given.
Kitchener
-
'These deaths will be on our hands': Advocates for unsheltered say winter supplies urgently needed
Outreach workers are issuing an urgent plea for donations of winter supplies – warning that without them, people living outdoors in Waterloo Region could die this winter.
-
Riders question LRT reliability after freezing rain disrupts service – again
Freezing rain brought the LRT to a standstill on Wednesday, but it's not the first time weather has shut down ION service.
-
‘We want to keep her memory alive’: Domestic violence victim honoured with memorial bench
Sue Nesbitt-McNally’s family and friends gathered in Acton Thursday to honour her and all other women who have been victims of domestic violence
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Friday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Friday to help launch Canada's first community-wide smart grid, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca will have full coverage starting at 10:30 a.m.
-
Sudbury man wanted by police for assault, harassment
A 49-year-old man is wanted by Sudbury police for assault, theft and criminal harassment.
-
'A lot of sleepless nights': Ontario man says dream trip to 2022 World Cup in Qatar ruined by $7,600 in extra charges
An Ontario man who went on a dream trip to see Team Canada play in the World Cup in Qatar last November said it was an expensive experience. But, it became even more pricey when he was 'double billed' for his accommodations and he's been fighting the charge ever since.
Ottawa
-
Cornwall, Ont. unveils winter housing plan amid fallout from homeless woman's death
The city of Cornwall will be leasing a former long-term care facility in the downtown core to house residents living in encampments during the winter season.
-
NEW
NEW Melissa Lamb to return to CTV Morning Live
CTV News is excited to welcome Melissa Lamb back to CTV Morning Live.
-
Driver dead after fatal crash near Brockville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a car crash near Brockville, Ont. that has left one driver dead.
Windsor
-
Photo released of suspect from October criminal harassment investigation
Around 8 p.m. on Oct. 19, officers responded to an apartment building on Howard Avenue near Erie Street where they said a 20-year-old woman was followed home from a store by a man she didn’t know.
-
Alleged Windsor thieves caught after trying to flee police
Chatham-Kent police say two Windsor men are facing charges after stealing items from a business’s loading dock in Tilbury.
-
Windsor police looking for porch pirate
Home surveillance captured a porch pirate in action in Windsor.
Barrie
-
'Large amount of cash' stolen during armed bank robbery in Barrie
The hunt is now on for two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Barrie, Ont. bank late Thursday Morning.
-
First-degree murder charge laid in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction case
The charge against the former boyfriend of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri, who disappeared nearly two years ago from a home in Wasaga Beach, has been upgraded from kidnapping to first-degree murder.
-
Construction in Barrie's south end results in upcoming ramp closures
Construction on the new interchange at Essa Road and Highway 400 in Barrie will result in two upcoming ramp closures.
Atlantic
-
Gas prices decrease in the Maritimes
The price of gas decreased overnight in all three Maritime provinces.
-
White shark found dead in shallow water outside Halifax
Three recreational divers found the remains of a white shark below 10 meters of water on Sunday in Terence Bay, near Halifax.
-
N.S. launches long-term housing for women, gender-diverse people in Halifax
A new long-term housing option for women and gender-diverse people experiencing homelessness is scheduled to open in Halifax next month.
Calgary
-
Several hurt following northeast Calgary shooting, police investigating
Calgary police are investigating a shooting and a car crash in the northeast that has sent several people to hospital.
-
'Something that's very memorable': Calgary woman creates customized bereavement bears
Nothing can fill the hole left by the death of a loved one, but one Calgary woman is stitching together something especially personal to help sew some memories into that void.
-
Man wanted on 17 warrants sought by Calgary police
A man who was released from custody last month is wanted again, police said Friday.
Winnipeg
-
Jordyn Reimer: Sentencing hearing continues in impaired driving case
Around 80 friends and family members filled a Winnipeg court room Friday as a sentencing hearing continued for a man who pleaded guilty to impaired driving that killed a 24-year-old Transcona woman.
-
Police investigating two 'serious' crashes in Winnipeg
People are being asked to avoid two separate roads in the city following a pair of crashes Thursday.
-
Winnipeg councillor wants city to buy forest, save it from demolition
The Lemay Forest is tucked inside a river bend in St. Norbert and the area councillor and residents are trying to save it from being converted into housing.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver nurse says he received a warning after emailing colleagues about DULF
A registered nurse employed by Vancouver Coastal Health says he received a warning from the health authority after he sent an email to colleagues about how they could support an unsanctioned compassion club that used to operate in the city’s Downtown Eastside.
-
Heavy rain, wind and snow to hit parts of B.C., prompting warnings
Environment Canada says a “vigorous frontal system” expected to cross British Columbia's south coast is bringing with it heavy rain and wind for some regions of the province, and snow for others, until at least Saturday.
-
Tickets to sold-out Stanley Park Train appear on Craigslist
The Stanley Park Train may not be as popular as Taylor Swift, but tickets to the newly revived attraction were still scooped up within hours of going on sale Thursday – prompting concerns about potential scalping.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 10 A.M. M.T.
LIVE @ 10 A.M. M.T. Names of Edmonton father, son homicide victims confirmed by sources
The victims of a shooting in southeast Edmonton on Thursday are 41 year-old Harp Uppal and his 11-year-old son Gavin, sources tell CTV News Edmonton.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Jasper Avenue traffic affected by crash at 124 Street: police
All but one lane on Jasper Avenue was closed Friday morning because of a crash at 124 Street.
-
Alberta CPP-exit panel argues with callers, tries to persuade naysayers at town hall
The panel hearing from Albertans on quitting the Canada Pension Plan argued with callers and tried to persuade naysayers in its third telephone town hall session Thursday night.