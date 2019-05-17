

Photographs have been released of a suspect who police say posed as an elderly woman’s relative and tricked her into sending over money.

The 80-year-old woman told police she received a phone call on March 30 from a woman she believed to be a family member.

Police allege the woman convinced the victim that she was in trouble and that she needed money.

“The woman met the victim in person and took her money,” police said in a news release, issued Friday.

The suspect has been described as being between 30 and 40 years old, approximately five-foot-nine with a medium build and blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket with a fur trim on the hood, grey pants, a long white and purple scarf, and a black and white hat.

Police believe the woman can speak Polish and used a silver Dodge vehicle when she met the victim.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the images is being asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.