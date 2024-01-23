Police say protesters blocked traffic on one of Toronto's busiest highways

A man who allegedly participated in a protest which brought traffic to a standstill on Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway in the fall has been arrested.

The charge was announced by police on Tuesday in connection with the Nov. 22 demonstration.

Police said they received “numerous calls” about a protest blocking the westbound lanes of the Gardiner at Spadina Avenue at approximately 1:20 p.m.

At that time, police said, several vehicles stopped on the major Toronto roadway, got out of their vehicles, and engaged in what investigators described as an “unlawful assembly.”

When officers arrived on scene several demonstrators fled, police said.

Police did not say what the individuals were protesting.

News Release - Arrest made in Mischief Investigation related to a demonstration, Westbound Gardiner Expressway at Spadina Avenuehttps://t.co/4e7K0mELaz pic.twitter.com/xlSnoJadOW — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) January 23, 2024

On Jan. 22, police said members of the hate crime unit executed a search warrant in connection to the investigation and recovered undisclosed “items of evidentiary value.”

Ahmad Islaih, 26, of Mississauga is charged with mischief interfere with property and scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on March 6.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact them at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.