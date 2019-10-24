

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





Breaking news update: Police say a man, woman and child have been found in Peel region following an abduction in Scarborough.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.

Earlier story follows:

Police say they are concerned for the safety of a mother and her toddler abducted while on a Scarborough street.

Police said a man approached the woman and her 18-month-old child near the intersection of Silver Star Boulevard and Midland Avenue on Thursday morning and got into an argument.

The woman, identified as 40-year-old Jennifer Holganza, and her baby were then forced into a vehicle and driven away, police said.

Police said the driver and mother are known to each other.

Police are now searching the area for the missing woman and child.

The driver of the involved vehicle has been described by officers as a black man in his early 40s, six-feet tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a dark jacket, police said.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 911 immediately.

Police are currently searching the area for a 2017 Blue Hyundai, with licence plate CHBS 498.

More to come.