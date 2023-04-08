Police say man posed as a roofer, damaged Riverdale home before offering to fix it

The man allegedly said he was a roofer and offered a free inspection of the home’s roof. (Toronto Police Service) The man allegedly said he was a roofer and offered a free inspection of the home’s roof. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Utah man who killed family vented his anger in suicide note

A Utah man who fatally shot his wife, her mother and the couple's five kids after he was investigated for child abuse left a suicide note saying he "would rather rot in hell" than continue enduring what he called controlling behavior by his wife, investigators wrote in a report released on Friday.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton