

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police say that the death of a man killed in an alleged hit-and-run in the Toronto’s New Toronto neighbourhood last week has been classified as a homicide.

Officers were first called to Garnett Janes Road near Ninth Street around 11 p.m. on Aug. 13 after receiving reports of sounds of gunshots.

A 48-year-old man was found on the ground with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said that the man was struck by a vehicle, which did not remain at the scene.

The man was rushed to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

His children identified the victim as Joseph Stele.

The suspect vehicle was found near Sixth Street and Lake Shore Boulevard around 5 a.m. the following day. A 40-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with the collision.

London resident Constantinos Hondrocostas was charged with manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and drug impaired driving.

In a news release issued Friday, Toronto police said the case is now being deemed a homicide.

There are no changes to the charges.