TORONTO
Toronto

Police say man found dead in Toronto home was likely killed by now deceased partner

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

A man who was found dead alongside another woman in Toronto earlier this month was likely murdered by now-deceased partner, police say.

According to investigators, officers responded to a call at a residence in the Bathurst Street and Baycrest Avenue area on Jan. 2 shortly after 8:00 a.m.

Upon arrival, police allegedly located a deceased man with “signs of trauma” and a deceased woman in the unit.

The man and the woman were partners, police told CTV News.

Few details have been provided about the incident, but homicide investigators believe the woman is responsible for both deaths.

This marks Toronto's first homicide of 2024. Last year, there were 73 homicides in the city.

The victim has been identified by police as 28-year-old Mert Sozdinler of Toronto.

The investigation is ongoing.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News