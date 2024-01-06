Police say man found dead in Toronto home was likely killed by now deceased partner
A man who was found dead alongside another woman in Toronto earlier this month was likely murdered by now-deceased partner, police say.
According to investigators, officers responded to a call at a residence in the Bathurst Street and Baycrest Avenue area on Jan. 2 shortly after 8:00 a.m.
Upon arrival, police allegedly located a deceased man with “signs of trauma” and a deceased woman in the unit.
The man and the woman were partners, police told CTV News.
Few details have been provided about the incident, but homicide investigators believe the woman is responsible for both deaths.
This marks Toronto's first homicide of 2024. Last year, there were 73 homicides in the city.
The victim has been identified by police as 28-year-old Mert Sozdinler of Toronto.
The investigation is ongoing.
