

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police say a man who crashed a vehicle into a pole in Scarborough overnight will be charged with impaired driving.

The collision occurred near Danforth Avenue and Kingston Road shortly after midnight.

According to Toronto paramedics, the male driver, who is believed to be in his 50s, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

The man was the sole occupant of the vehicle and no other injuries were reported.

Police told CP24 that the man will be charged with impaired driving.