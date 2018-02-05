Police say man facing impaired driving charge after crash in Scarborough
Police say a man will be charged with impaired driving after crashing his vehicle into a pole in Scarborough. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, February 5, 2018 5:21AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 5, 2018 5:22AM EST
Police say a man who crashed a vehicle into a pole in Scarborough overnight will be charged with impaired driving.
The collision occurred near Danforth Avenue and Kingston Road shortly after midnight.
According to Toronto paramedics, the male driver, who is believed to be in his 50s, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.
The man was the sole occupant of the vehicle and no other injuries were reported.
Police told CP24 that the man will be charged with impaired driving.