

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police say that a deadly house fire in Dundas earlier this week was deliberately-set.

The fire broke out at around 3:45 a.m. on Monday at a home on Greening Court.

Carla Rutherford, 64, and her husband Allan Rutherford, 64, both died as a result of injuries sustained in the fire.

Carla Rutherford was pronounced dead on her way to the hospital and Allan Rutherford succumbed to his injuries later that day after initially escaping the blaze and knocking on a neighbour’s door for help.

“These were innocent sleeping victims who would have experienced sheer terror. They suffered horrific injuries that led to their deaths,” Det. Sgt. Steve Bereziuk told reporters on Friday afternoon.

Police initially classified the fire as suspicious, but on Friday Bereziuk said that evidence has now prompted investigators to rule both of the deaths as homicides.

He said that it appears as though the victims were targeted but he said it is far too early to provide any information about a potential motive in the case.

“They are tremendous people. Carla loved quilting, they were both avid members of the yacht club here in Hamilton with a passion for sailing and Allen loved model planes,” he said. “That is what adds to the tragedy of the event; they were really good people.”

Bereziuk said that the victims were both retired but previously worked for Hamilton Health Sciences, where they met.

He said that police are currently speaking to those close to the couple as part of the investigation.

As for the cause of the fire, he said that police are not in a position to comment due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

“The flames were very high. With respect to what caused that fire and how it began, that is evidence,” he said.

According to Bereziuk, the fire began in the bedroom.