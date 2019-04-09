

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Investigators say that a driver involved in a fatal crash in the city’s east end over the weekend was also involved in another collision beforehand and they are looking for video footage from either incident.

Officers were called to the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Finch Avenue West around 10:40 a.m. on April 6 for reports of a collision.

According to Toronto police, a 59-year-old man was driving a Volvo northbound in the southbound lanes of Victoria Park Avenue when it struck a Honda Civic head on and then collided with an Audi.

The 44-year-old woman who was driving the Honda Civic sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital. She later died of her injuries.

The 66-year-old man driving the Audi sustained minor injuries and the driver of the Volvo was found suffering from serious injuries. Both men were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police said they do not know why the driver of the Volvo was travelling northbound in the southbound lanes.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said that prior to the fatal collision, the driver of the Volvo was involved in a minor fail-to-remain collision that resulted in some property damage at Slone Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue.

No other details were provided regarding the fail-to-remain collision.

Investigators are asking residents and businesses in the area to contact police or Crime Stoppers if they have security or dashboard camera footage of the incident.