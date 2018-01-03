

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police said they are treating the death of a woman in the Richview Park area as suspicious.

Officers were called to the area of Farley Crescent and Callowhill Drive at around 9:30 p.m. for a medical complaint.

Police said Toronto Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

While her death is being treated as suspicious, no information on any possible suspects linked to this case has been released.