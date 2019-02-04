

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Police in Waterloo Region say a 56-year-old man killed in Cambridge, Ont., was the victim of a targeted shooting.

They say officers went to a residence around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say Kurt McKechnie was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say four people were seen leaving the area at the time of the incident and believe the man knew the people who targeted him.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.