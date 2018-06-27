Police say body found in Scarborough 'no longer considered suspicious'
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:07PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 27, 2018 7:59PM EDT
A police investigation has determined that the body of a man found near the intersection of Midland and Lawrence avenues in Scarborough posed “no public safety concerns.”
Toronto police say that someone discovered the body in a hydro field while out walking around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. Paramedics confirmed a man was found without vital signs and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident was originally labelled as “suspicious,” but police later said it was not.
In a tweet, Toronto police said “there was no public safety concerns” related to the incident.