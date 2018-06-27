

CTV News Toronto





A police investigation has determined that the body of a man found near the intersection of Midland and Lawrence avenues in Scarborough posed “no public safety concerns.”

Toronto police say that someone discovered the body in a hydro field while out walking around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. Paramedics confirmed a man was found without vital signs and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident was originally labelled as “suspicious,” but police later said it was not.

In a tweet, Toronto police said “there was no public safety concerns” related to the incident.