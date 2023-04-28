Police say 2 men in white van interacting with Mississauga youths is of 'non-criminal nature'

Peel police are no longer investigating two incidents in Mississauga that were reported as suspicious after a pair of men allegedly tried to lure three youths into their van this week.

The first incident occurred Wednesday afternoon near River Grove Avenue and Riverdale Crescent. Police said two teenagers were in the area when two unknown men exited a white cargo van and ran toward them.

The two teens were able to dart towards a community centre, prompting the two men to flee the area, police said.

Investigators said the other incident happened on Thursday afternoon when a youth was within the boundaries of a school in the area of McDowell and Rainspring drives.

Two men exited a van and allegedly attempted to “entice” the youth toward them.

The youth retreated toward the school, and the suspects left the area.

On Friday, police released images of the two suspects and the van.

In an update, police said they had spoken with the two men and determined the incidents were of a “non-criminal nature.”

As such, surveillance images of the two men have been removed.