Police have provided an update after a man and a woman were found dead inside a Davisville apartment building last month.

Police said emergency crews responded to a report of unknown trouble just after 12:30 p.m. at an apartment building on Davisville Avenue, near Yonge Street.

Once officers arrived, they located a woman without vital signs and a man suffering from obvious trauma inside a unit, police said.

The pair was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition where they later succumbed to their injuries, according to police.

Police say the woman, who has been identified as Bethelhem Geleta, 22, of Toronto, died of strangulation.

In a news release issued Monday, police said Geleta’s death marks Toronto’s 59th homicide of the year.

The man has been identified by investigators as Aborma Daba, 30, of Toronto.

Police said that the deaths are not being treated as suspicious and there are no outstanding suspects.