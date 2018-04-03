Police responding to reports of an active shooter at California YouTube headquarters
A police presence can be seen outside Youtube headquarters in San Bruno, Calif. on April 3, 2018.
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, April 3, 2018 4:51PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 3, 2018 5:04PM EDT
SAN BRUNO, Calif. - Police in Northern California are responding to reports of a shooting at YouTube headquarters in the city of San Bruno.
City Manager Connie Jackson says there have been multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting and that police and fire officials have responded.
TV helicopter video shows officers patting down people grouped outside a building and police vehicles surrounding the area. San Bruno police said they could not provide more information.
The world's biggest online video website is located on a suburban campus.
Calls and emails to YouTube representatives were not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.
We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive.— San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018
We were sitting in a meeting and then we heard people running because it was rumbling the floor. First thought was earthquake. https://t.co/gmolQmRXm1— Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018
Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers.— Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018