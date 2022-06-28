Police respond to 3 shootings inside 80 minutes in Hamilton

Hamilton police say they were called to three shootings that occurred in a span of 80 minutes on Monday, including one incident where someone was struck by gunfire.

Investigators say that at 10:30 p.m., they were called to a home rented out on AirBmB in the Mohawk Road West and Magnolia Driver area.

“One of the occupants negligently discharged a firearm within the residence causing minor damage,” officers said Tuesday.

The suspect in that incident is described as a white male in his 30s, standing five-feet-nine inches tall with an average build.

About ten minutes later, police were called to Main Street East and Holton Avenue South for another shooting.

One person was struck by gunfire and required transport to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect in that incident fled the scene prior to police arriving.

He is described as a Black male standing five-feet-ten inches tall, with short dreadlocks, wearing a blue track suit and white sneakers.

At 11:50 p.m., officers were called to a third shooting scene at Douglas and Mars avenues.

Investigators located evidence of multiple gunshots fired into a home.

No one was injured in that incident.

Investigators say they are asking anyone who was nearby at about 11:15 p.m. who has surveillance camera or dashboard camera footage to contact them.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Division One or Division Three criminal investigation branches or Crime Stoppers.