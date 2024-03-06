TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police renew appeal for information after female pedestrian struck and killed in Oshawa

    Police are investigating after a female pedestrian was struck and killed in Oshawa on March 5. (Colin Williamson/CTV News Toronto) Police are investigating after a female pedestrian was struck and killed in Oshawa on March 5. (Colin Williamson/CTV News Toronto)
    Police are making a renewed appeal for information after a female pedestrian was fatally struck by the driver of a garbage truck in Oshawa on Tuesday morning.

    The collision happened at the intersection of Bond Street West and Centre Street North at around 8:10 a.m.

    Investigators said that the garbage truck was turning right from Centre to Bond streets when the pedestrian was struck.

    The victim has been identified as a 57-year-old woman.

    The garbage truck driver, a 53-year-old man from Toronto, remained at the scene.

    The roadway was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

    Anyone with further information about this incident or anyone who witnessed this collision is asked to call Det. Const. Riley of DRPS’s Collision Investigation Unit at 905-579-1520, ext. 5216, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

