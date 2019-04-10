

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Police released a composite sketch and surveillance camera clips of a suspect wanted in connection with two separate incidents at the home of Willowdale city councillor John Filion’s, including an attempted forced entrance and shots fired.

Toronto police say that on March 13 at about 8:30 p.m., a male suspect armed with an object knocked on the door of Filion’s home, located in the area of Yonge Street and Parkview Avenue.

Someone answered the door and the suspect allegedly struck him with an object, also damaging the front door before fleeing the scene on foot.

Last Thursday, at about 1:30 a.m., police said they were called to Filion’s home again, after bullet holes were discovered in his car and the side of his garage.

Filion said last week that he believes the incidents are connected to his work as city councillor.

He has represented the area for 28 years.

Video footage released by investigators Wednesday shows the suspect walking to and from the home.

The composite sketch, also released Wednesday, indicates the suspect is a white male with green or blue eyes and a goatee.

Investigators say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3200.