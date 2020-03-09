TORONTO -- A video has been released of three suspects sought in connection to a sexual assault that took place in Mississauga earlier this month.

Police said the victim attended a nightclub in the area of Dixie Road and Aimco Boulevard on Feb. 29. Shortly after the club closed the following morning, police say the victim was sexually assaulted.

Investigators Seek to Identify Suspects in Sexual Assault - https://t.co/HAkoY93VF0 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) March 9, 2020

“At approximately 3:50 a.m., the distraught victim was located near the nightclub,” police said in a news release issued Monday. “The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident. It is believed the suspects were at the club earlier that evening. “

Peel Regional Police released video of the suspects Monday in hopes that the public can help investigators identify them.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the special victims’ unit at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).