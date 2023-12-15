TORONTO
Toronto

Police release video of suspect who allegedly set Mississauga restaurant on fire

Peel police are looking for two suspects after a restaurant in Mississauga was set on fire in October.

Police said an unknown suspect broke into a restaurant in the area of Drew and Bramalea roads on Oct. 28 just after 3:30 a.m.

He then allegedly set fire to the establishment. Police said the suspect fled in a dark-coloured sedan driven by a second suspect.

On Friday, police released a video showing one of the suspects who is seen wearing a baseball hat, dark-coloured clothing and his face covered with a handkerchief.

There is no description of the other suspect.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

TREND LINE

TREND LINE Conservatives still 'comfortably' in majority territory: Nanos seat projections

Support for the Conservatives has trended sharply up since the summer and if an election took place today, they’d win at least 166 seats compared to the Liberals' 53 -- with tight races in 76 seats that are too close to call right now -- according to latest monthly seat projections by Nanos Research.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News