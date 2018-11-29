

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police have released surveillance footage of a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Yorkdale earlier this month.

The incident occurred around 1:20 a.m. on Nov. 4 in the area of Cumberland and Bellair streets.

Investigators said a 29-year-old was walking along Cumberland Street when she was approached by a man who attempted to assault her.

The woman tried to get away from the man, but police alleged that he followed her and sexually assaulted her.

The man fled the area after the woman screamed, police said.

The suspect is being described by police as a white male with a pale complexion. Police say he is in his 20s, about five-foot-ten, with a skinny build, short brown hair with a receding hairline and a patchy beard with about two weeks’ worth of growth.

Police also say the man has lighter-coloured eyes and crowded teeth.

The suspect was last seen wearing a zippered hoody with the hood up, medium grey to dark tone baggy pants and flat-bottomed skateboard-style shoes.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. They have released surveillance footage and photographs of the suspect in hopes that someone comes forward with information.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police at 416-808-7474 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.