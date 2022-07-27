Police release video of suspect in Vaughan nightclub shooting that left two security guards dead

York Regional Police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting at a nightclub in Vaughan last weekend that left two security guards dead.

The video was obtained from ATL Lounge, where police found three people suffering from gunshot wounds on the early morning of July 23.

Police believe an altercation that occurred in the lounge led to the shooting.

Two of the victims, 25-year-old Toronto resident Tosin Amost-Arowoshegbe and 22-year-old Mississauga resident Chibueze Momah, were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the two men were working as security guards at the establishment located near Highway 7 and Keele Street.

A third victim, a 20-year-old female patron, was taken to the hospital, where she is in stable condition.

Police said the shooting was a targeted incident.

The video released Wednesday shows the suspect at the club as well as someone believed to be his acquaintance.

Police are asking for help identifying the suspect in the video. He is described as a Black male in his 20s with a thin build and was wearing a white and a black t-shirt.

Police continue to ask anyone with cellphone video or photos from inside and outside the club or other footage from the area to upload it to a dedicated link. Those with information about the incident can also contact the homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.