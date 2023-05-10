Police release video of man wanted in unprovoked assault on streetcar in Toronto

Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted another man on board a streetcar in the city’s downtown core.

The incident happened on May 2 at about 11:45 p.m. on Dundas Street West at Centre Street, just east of University Avenue.

Police said a man approached another man onboard a westbound streetcar on Dundas Street West and “without provocation” punched him in the head.

Officers at Dundas West subway station were notified of the assault about an hour later, they said.

This afternoon, Toronto police released a short video of the suspect, who is seen standing inside then exiting the back doors of a streetcar.

He is described as roughly 35 years old and tall with a large build, a moustache, and goatee.

The suspect was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with a rip in the back, blue jeans with a tear in the left back pocket and black joggers underneath, and black sneakers with white soles.

Investigators believe there may be more victims, noting they are aware of “at least” one other incident in the area of Yonge and Dundas streets.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5204, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.