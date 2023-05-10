Police release video of man wanted in unprovoked assault on streetcar in Toronto

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Liberals limit remaining debate on gun control bill

The federal government passed a motion late Tuesday limiting how much time MPs have left to consider changes and debate Liberal gun control legislation Bill C-21 before it is sent to the Senate for a second round of scrutiny.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton