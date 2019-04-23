

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Investigators have released surveillance video showing a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run in Y Monday night that left a man and woman injured.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Yonge Street and Meadowview Avenue, just north of Steeles Avenue, around 8:25 p.m.

Police said that officers found a 44-year-old man suffering from minor injuries and a 45-year-old woman who had sustained life-threatening injuries.

The female victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The vehicle, police said, did not stay at the scene of the crash. In surveillance video released by investigators, a white pick-up truck is seen turning left on to Meadowview Avenue as the two victims are crossing the street. The truck appears in the video to pause after the pair is struck.

The video footage then shows the vehicle driving away, travelling eastbound.

“The driver of the pick-up truck is urged to seek legal counsel and turn themselves in,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday. “Investigators also want to speak to the occupants of a white compact sport utility vehicle that was stopped at the light for westbound Meadowview Avenue and likely witnessed the collision.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.