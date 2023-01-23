Police release surveillance video of alleged armed Scarborough hair salon robbery

One of three suspects wanted in connection with an alleged armed robbery at a hair salon in Scarborough last summer has been identified by police.

At a news conference on Monday, Insp. Rich Harris of Toronto Police Services’ Hold Up Squad said the suspects entered the business at Kennedy Road and McNicoll Avenue wearing masks just before 8 p.m. on July 29.

When they entered the business, which Harris said had approximately 15 people inside at the time, two of the suspects ordered the occupants to the ground and made demands for money.

At the same time, the third suspect produced a handgun and pointed at the employees while making similar demands, according to police.

Police released a portion of the surveillance video from the hair salon on Monday.

The suspects were allegedly able to get away with a quantity of money from the cash register and a purse which belonged to one of the employees, though the total value of the alleged heist was not disclosed.

No injuries were reported and the suspects fled the scene on foot, police said.

Since then, a warrant has been issued for one of the suspects who police have identified as Ibrahim Mohammed, 22, of Durham Region. He’s wanted on a charge of robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, and conspiracy to commit indictable offence.

He’s described by police as five-foot-nine with a medium build, and short curly hair. He is possibly unshaven, police added.

Mohammed should be considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached if located, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

Ibrahim Mohammed, 22, of Durham Region, is wanted in connection with an alleged hair salon robbery in Scarborough. (Toronto Police Service)