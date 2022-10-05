Police release sketch, photos of boy wanted in six alleged sexual assaults in Toronto's east end

Police have re-released photos along with a composite sketch of an underage suspect, who they now believe is responsible for a half dozen alleged sexual assaults on trails in Toronto’s east end.

Investigators initially released images of a teenage boy on Aug. 4 through a judicial authorization, which expired four days later on Aug. 8.

Since then, two more sexual assaults of a similar nature have occurred in the area of Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue East and police say they believe the same suspect is responsible for those incidents as well.

On Sept. 6, at about 3 p.m., a woman was seated at a park bench when a teenage boy on a bike approached her. He then reportedly engaged the woman in conversation before sexually assaulting her. The suspect fled toward the intersection of Birchmount Road and St Clair Avenue East on his bike.

A second woman was then sexually assaulted just hours later, at 6:20 p.m., while walking on the East Don Trail. Police said in this case a boy approached the woman from the rear while riding a bicycle and sexually assaulted her.

The previous four sexual assaults date back to this summer. All of those incidents took place along trails in Scarborough and involved a suspect, who fled the scene on a bike.

He is described as five foot to five foot four, 15 to 16 years old with a slim to medium build, and short brown, possibly curly, hair. The suspect, who was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with a black cartoon logo, and black or brown knee-length cargo shorts, and a dark backpack, reportedly has one front tooth that is shorter than the other.

A new judicial authorization is now allowing Toronto police to once again share images of the suspect. This order will expire on Monday, Oct. 19 at noon or until the young person is apprehended.