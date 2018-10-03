

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





York Regional Police have released video footage of a violent assault at a tire shop in Vaughan that left a male victim with serious injuries.

Police say the incident occurred on Aug. 20 shortly after 1 p.m. inside a business on Hanlan Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two male victims. One was suffering from serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. In a news release issued Wednesday, investigators said the victim “may not fully recover.”

In the security video footage, two men are seen inside tire shop. One of the suspects begins to repeatedly punch the victim, who is pinned on a couch in what appears to be an office. The other suspect then jumps on the couch and joins in the assault.

Both suspects are seen punching and kicking the victim repeatedly for about 15 seconds.

One of the men leaves the store while the other continues to attack the victim. Near the end of the video, the man grabs a tire, lifts it over his head and throws it at the victim’s upper body.

Throughout the attack, a dog is seen avoiding the assailants and fleeing from the room.

Police say the men fled the area on foot, heading south on Scholes Road towards Steeles Avenue.

Police say one of the suspects is described as a black male who stands at five-foot-seven with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and a black bandanna on his head.

The second suspect is described as black male who stands at six-foot-one with a thin build, and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and a blue bandanna on his head. Police say the second suspect was also wearing sunglasses at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact York Regional Police or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.