TORONTO -- Toronto police have released video surveillance footage of four suspects allegedly involved in a home invasion and shooting in East York that left two men with life-altering injuries.

According to investigators, three males and one female who were armed with weapons entered an apartment building in the area of Dawes Road and Halsey Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. on July 26.

Police said the suspects forced their way into an apartment in the building and demanded cash from the occupants.

The group, according to police, then opened fire on two men inside the unit, striking them multiple times.

Security camera video release by investigators on Tuesday shows the suspects, who were all dressed in hoodies and masks, leaving the building together.

Police said they fled the scene in a newer model Dodge Ram pickup truck with black rims and a black truck bed liner.

The vehicle was parked on Halsey Avenue and was last seen travelling south on Dawes Road.

The two victims were rushed by paramedics to a local hospital in critical condition.

Pogue said the victims, who suffered serious, life-altering injuries, have not yet been released from hospital.

“The suspects appear to have been familiar with the residence here in the area of Dawes Road and Halsey and may have been granted access to the building by an unknown person,” Insp. Lauren Pogue told reporters at a news conference on Tuesday morning.

Suspect descriptions released by investigators on Tuesday indicate that all four suspects are believed to be between five-foot-eight and six-feet tall.

The first suspect has been described by police as a white male with a thin build who may have had long hair that was tied back at the time of the incident. He was wearing a grey hooded sweater with a blue hood and arms, jogging pants and dark shoes.

The second suspect, police said, is believed to be a brown female with a heavy build who was wearing a grey hooded sweater with a ‘Jumpman’ logo, blue tights, and dark shoes.

Investigators described the third suspect as a male with a heavy build who, at the time of the shooting, wore a grey sweater with a blue design on the front, as well as dark blue pants, and dark shoes.

The fourth suspect is believed to be a man with a thin build who was wearing a black Adidas hoodie, dark pants, and dark shoes.

One of the victims targeted in May shooting

Pogue said police believe some of the same suspects may have also been involved in a shooting in Flemingdon Park back in May of this year.

One of the victims shot during the home invasion last month was previously targeted in a shooting near Don Mills Road and Overlea Boulevard on May 23, police confirmed Tuesday.

In that case, police say the man, along with one other victim, were confronted by two suspects with firearms in the area and shot multiple times.

They both suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Pogue added.

A composite sketch of one of the suspects wanted in connection with the May shooting was previously released by investigators.

“The persons of interest from both incidents have similar descriptions and the shooting may be related,” Pogue said. “There is a female at both shootings who, when comparing witness descriptions and video surveillance, appears to be the same. Her clothing, her age, and her physical description all match.”

Members of the hold-up squad are urging anyone with information about either investigation to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.