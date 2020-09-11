TORONTO -- Toronto police have released security footage of a downtown stabbing that left a man with serious injuries last month.

It occurred on Aug. 28 around 11:30 p.m. in the area of O’Keefe Lane and Shuter Street, near Yonge Street.

Police said three men were involved in a physical altercation. Two of them allegedly began assaulting the other man, a 25-year-old, with a weapon.

On Friday, at around 11:30 p.m., police responded to a stabbing on O’Keefe Lane at Yonge and Dundas streets.

In the video released by police on Friday afternoon, it appears to show one of the suspects stabbing the victim in the back and another suspect kicking the victim while he was on the ground.

Toronto paramedics said the victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said the suspects were last seen walking south on O’Keefe Lane towards Shuter Street.

Both suspects are described as Black men in their early 20s, police said. One was wearing a red polo shirt, black jeans, beige Gucci shoes, and a black baseball cap.

The other suspect donned a blue hooded sweatshirt with lightning bolts, torn blue jeans, black shoes, and a black baseball hat.

Police said they are interested in speaking with several females who were in the area and likely witnessed the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.