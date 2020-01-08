TORONTO -- Toronto police have released a security camera video of the suspect vehicle that fatally struck a 65-year-old man downtown on Saturday.

Police said the man was walking across Jarvis Street from west to east, between Dundas and Gerrard streets, when he was struck by a vehicle shortly after 10 p.m.

He was transported to a trauma centre for treatment but later died.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene.

Investigators said the suspect vehicle is described as a dark-coloured SUV, similar to a 2011-2017 Porsche Cayenne, with front right-side damage.

It was travelling north on Jarvis Street in the right curb lane, north of Dundas Street East, police said.

"If you recognize a similar vehicle that has new damage or is suddenly not being used, contact investigators. If you work at a repair shop, pay attention to this description and contact investigators if you suspect anything," Traffic Services Detective Brett Moore said in a statement. "To the driver involved, please seek legal advice and turn yourself in to investigators."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers.