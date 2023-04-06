Police release photos of man who allegedly followed woman to Toronto home, sexually assaulted her

Police have released images of the man accused of following a woman home and sexually assaulting her in Toronto this week.

The incident happened near Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Toronto police said in a release issued Thursday.

Investigators allege the victim was walking home when she realized that she was being followed by the suspect.

It is alleged that as the victim arrived at her residence, the suspect ran up from behind and sexually assaulted her.

Police say that the victim was eventually able to fight the suspect off and managed to get inside her residence.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot. He is described as white and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater and a dark coloured backpack.

On Thursday, police released photos of the suspect in the hopes it would assistance in identifying the man.

“Investigators are seeking anyone who witnessed the offence, who lives in the area with security footage, or who was driving in the area at the time and has dash camera footage, to contact police,” the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.