Police release photos of 2 suspects wanted in TTC bus assault

Toronto police have identified the two suspects accused of assaulting a TTC passenger and trying to rob their phone on a bus last January.

In a Feb. 17 news release, police released photos of the two wanted suspects, asking for the public's help identifying them.

Police allege the suspects followed the victim on board a TTC bus early morning on Jan. 31, and while inside, they assaulted him.

During the attack, the suspects allegedly attempted to steal the victim's cellphone.

Police said the suspects later exited the bus and fled on foot. Meanwhile, the victim sustained minor injuries.

On Tuesday, police revealed that with the public's help, they had learned the suspects' names: Phillip Eghe-Ose Anene, 33, and Mohammad Rahim-Zada, 25, both from Toronto.

Anene is wanted for robbery with violence, uttering threats causing death or bodily harm, assault and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Meanwhile, Rahim-Zada is wanted for theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, robbery and assault.

Police have released photos of the two suspects. They ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.