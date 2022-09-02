Police release photo of man wanted in driveway repair scam

Peel Regional Police have issued a warrant for a man who allegedly scammed victims out of thousands of dollars in a driveway repair scheme across the Greater Toronto Area.

Between June and August 2022, police said various victims in Peel Region and across the GTA reportedly retained the services of 20-year-old Tom Delaney, who allegedly falsely identified himself as belonging to a legitimate driveway repair company.

Delaney and his associates would allegedly create a sense of urgency and ask victims to pay in advance for his services, police said.

“In some instances, he would begin, but not complete the work. In others, the work would not start at all and communication would cease with the victims,” Peel police said in a news release.

Police say Delaney is currently wanted on the charge of Defraud the Public.

Investigators believe there may be more victims who have not yet come forward.

“Peel Regional Police are urging all members of the public to consider not prepaying for products or services when dealing with unknown or unconfirmed individuals. Check references and establish a contract and payment schedule for services rendered,” police wrote.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121, extension 3335 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).