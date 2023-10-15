Police release new photo of suspect sought in east Toronto sexual assault investigation

Toronto

    Toronto police have released a new photo of a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in the city’s east end on Saturday.

    According to police, at around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, a man followed a woman on foot in Riverdale, near Logan and Danforth avenues.

    Police say the man approached the woman, sexually assaulted her, and then fled the area.

    Investigators have released an image of the suspect in an attempt to identify him.

    He is described as Black, between five-feet-nine inches to five-feet-eleven inches tall, and with a thin build.

    The suspect was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweater, a black vest, blue jeans, black shoes with white soles, and a light blue surgical mask.

    Anyone with information about the incident can contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.

