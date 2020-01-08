TORONTO -- A shooting that took place over a year ago in Ajax, leaving a man in critical condition, was a case of mistaken identity, Durham police confirmed Wednesday.

On Nov. 25, 2018, police said they arrived at a home on Hibbard Drive, near Harwood Avenue, around 9:10 p.m. and found a 39-year-old Pickering man inside an SUV suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Police released new information Wednesday about the shooting saying the victim required 10 surgeries and remained in hospital for two months as part of his recovery.

Police said 14 bullets struck the parked vehicle, which was a 2007 black Hyundai SUV.

At the time of the incident, police suggested that the shooting was possibly a case of mistaken identity, and confirmed Wednesday that it was.

Witnesses told investigators they spotted a dark-coloured vehicle speeding down the street shortly after the gunfire.

Police added Wednesday that the suspect vehicle, described as a mid-sized SUV of a dark colour, sped away southbound on Hibbard Drive toward Fletcher Avenue away from the scene.

Investigators released video clips of that vehicle, seemingly taken from home surveillance cameras in the area.

A description of a possible suspect or suspects has not been provided.

Police said they are hoping the new information released Wednesday will help generate more leads.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has information about the incident is being asked to contact Durham Regional Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.