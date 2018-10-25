

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police have released a more detailed description of a vehicle that was used in a brazen weekend shooting which came perilously close to wounding or killing an eight year-old boy.

The shooting took place at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Jamestown Crescent, which is near Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue.

Police have said that the boy was crossing the road to buy a popsicle at a Toronto Community Housing building when an SUV pulled up.

At that point, police explained, two individuals got out of the vehicle and opened fire on an unidentified man a short distance away.

Surveillance footage released by police shows one of the gunmen standing in the middle of the street and appearing to fire directly in the direction of the boy, who subsequently ran and hid in the alcove of a home.

Police said “bullets were whizzing by him.”

In a news release issued on Thursday, police said that they are looking for a late model white Toyota Rav4 with a sunroof and a white rear-door mounted spare tire cover.

They also provided a limited description of one of the suspects, noting that he was a black male who was last seen wearing a dark winter jacket with a hood and dark pants.

The boy was not injured in the shooting.

Speaking to CP24 on Wednesday, he explained that he ran and hid when he heard the bang.

“I thought it was firecracker so I hid because I didn’t want to get hit with the firecracker,” said the boy, whose parents did not want him to be identified.

Police described the shooting as “callous” and “disgusting,” and are urging anyone with information to contact authorities.