

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are looking for a woman allegedly involved in assaulting a TTC bus driver last month.

The incident occurred Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 3:24 a.m. in the Yonge and King Street area, police said.

It’s reported that a woman got on a TTC bus at Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue, sat in the back and fell asleep. When she woke up she started yelling and swearing at the bus driver and then allegedly spat in his face and on his clothing and then fled the bus.

Police released images of the woman Dec. 31.

The woman is described as between the ages of 25 to 35 with dark hair. She was wearing dark tights, a light coloured waist-length winter jacket with a hood that had a fur around the edge and thick black line down the center and a shirt that hangs down below the bottom of the jacket.

She was carrying clothing under her arm and a white-and-green reusable shopping bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).