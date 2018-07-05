

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police have released security images of two vehicles whose occupants may have witnessed a shooting in Toronto’s Fashion District earlier this week.

The two vehicles are said to have been in the area during the time of the shooting on July 3. The images are in black and white, and there is no police description of the vehicles.

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 2:40 a.m. near King Street West and Portland Street. Investigators say there was a dispute between a group of up to six men and during the dispute one man discharged a firearm nine times.

One man, who is believed to be in his late 20s, was shot in the hip. He was transported to a trauma centre for treatment. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Police also said a white SUV in the area was struck by a bullet. None of the occupants were injured.

The suspect fled the area after the incident, police said.

Officers say they have no description of the suspect, but believe he is “violent, armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police at 416-808-1400 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.