Police have released images of two vehicles that they believe left the scene of a collision in Scarborough on Wednesday that killed a pedestrian.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Kennedy Road and Sheppard Avenue East around 5:20 p.m.

Police say a 56-year-old man was crossing from the northeast corner to the northwest section of the intersection.

An unknown driver of a dark-coloured sedan travelling east on Sheppard Avenue East turned left to Kennedy Road and struck the man in the crosswalk.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

In a news release Friday, police say the vehicle is believed to be a Chrysler 300 described as a 2005 to 2010 model and silver or teal in colour. Its driver-side mirror is missing.

A second vehicle had also struck the pedestrian and left the scene, police say. It is described as a white or silver crossover or SUV.

Both vehicles were last seen northbound on Kennedy Road, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.