Police release images of two suspects wanted in connection with North York machete attack

    Two suspects wanted in connection with an assault involving a machete in a North York neighbourhood are shown. (Toronto Police Service)
    Police have released surveillance camera images of two men wanted in connection with a machete attack in North York last month.

    Police say that the suspects were involved in an altercation with the victim in the Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue area in the early morning hours of March 7.

    It is alleged that during the altercation of the suspects used a machete to assault the victim.

    The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result.

    The first suspect is described as male, between 30 and 50 years old and approximately five-foot-five to five-foot-seven with dark hair in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing blue sweatpants and a hooded sweater with black and red running shoes.

    The second suspect is described as male, approximately five-foot-one in height with tattoos on both arms and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt with grey pants and white running shoes.

    Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

