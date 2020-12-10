TORONTO -- Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect connected to a fail-to-remain crash in North York.

Police responded to reports of a personal injury collision in the area of Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue on Oct. 8, shortly after 2 p.m.

A 76-year-old woman was crossing the intersection on a green light when she was struck by a vehicle that was travelling eastbound on Lawrence making a turn to go south on Bathurst, police said.

The driver briefly exited his vehicle but quickly returned to it and fled the scene, according to police. Investigators said the driver is believed to be a middle-aged man.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital and sustained significant injuries.

On Thursday, police released images of the suspect vehicle in connection with the incident.

Through CCTV footage, investigators have determined the vehicle is a dark grey 2016 to 2017 Ford Explorer with silver/chrome sidesteps and a possible red stripe on the lower side panels.

Police are urging the suspect to speak to a lawyer and come forward.

Investigators are also asking anyone who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.