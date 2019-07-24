

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police have released two images of vehicles allegedly used in a series of distraction thefts targeting elderly woman in the Greater Toronto Area.

According to investigators, a group of men and women have been seen approaching people inside or near a vehicle. The group tells the victims that they are looking for a hospital, police say.

Investigators say the suspects ask for directions, gas money, or for a blessing of a loved one who is sick.

One of the suspects then places a piece of fake jewelry around the person’s neck “in gratitude,” police say.

“At this time, they then remove the person’s personal jewelry,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday. “Usually, the woman makes the initial contact, while the man waits in a vehicle nearby. The woman becomes very hands-on and aggressive.”

The female suspects have been described as having an olive complexion and were last seen wearing head scarves.

Investigators say that the suspects use vehicles with both Ontario and Quebec license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.