

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police have released images of a vehicle wanted in connection with a hit-and-run Monday evening in which a pedestrian was struck by multiple vehicles in Scarborough’s L’Amoreaux neighbourhood.

Police said that a 49-year-old man was walking near Warden Avenue and Glen Springs Drive around 7 p.m. when an unknown driver in a Honda Civic struck him.

Investigators said the driver did not stop after the collision and fled the scene.

According to a news release issued by police Tuesday, the impact of the crash caused the pedestrian “to be thrown up into the air,” striking a Toyota Rav 4 in the southbound lane of Warden Avenue.

The 60-year-old male driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

After the second impact, police said the pedestrian ended up in the northbound lane of Warden Avenue, where he was struck by a third vehicle.

The driver of this vehicle, which investigators said was a Toyota Camry, also fled the scene.

The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators said they were able to locate the Honda Civic, but the Toyota Camry is still outstanding. The vehicle has only been described by investigators as “an older model.”

Police are asking local residents and businesses who may have security or dashboard camera footage of the area to contact investigators.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police at 416-808-1900 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.