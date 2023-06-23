Police release image of suspect who allegedly lit 2 dumpsters on fire in Toronto

Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an arson investigation in the city’s downtown core.

Investigators said a woman was walking down a laneway in the area of Yonge and Church streets when she lit two dumpster fires and fled the scene.

The woman is believed to be 40 to 50 years old, between five-foot-five and five-foot-seven, and has a thin build and blonde hair, according to police. She was last seen wearing a grey tank top, blue jeans rolled at the ankle, and grey shoes with blue laces.

Police have now released an image in an effort to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information about the investigation can contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).