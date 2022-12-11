Police release image of suspect wanted in two assaults with a weapon downtown

Police have released an image of a suspect wanted in connection with two separate assaults with a weapon in downtown Toronto.

Toronto police say the first assault happened on Friday at around 7:30 a.m. in the Dundas Street East and Victoria Street area.

Police say the victim was standing outside when the suspect allegedly approached from behind and “slashed the victim in the face with an edged weapon unprovoked.”

The suspect then allegedly fled the scene on foot.

The second assault happened on Sunday at around 5:45 a.m. in the area of Yonge and Adelaide streets, according to police.

Police say the victim was asleep outside when the suspect allegedly approached and “slashed the victim in the face with an edged weapon unprovoked” before fleeing the area.

The two victims have since been treated in hospital for their injuries and released, according to police.

“Both attacks are believed to be random and done by the same suspect,” police said in a press release.

“Police are reminding the public to be aware of their surroundings at all times.”

The suspect is described as male, 20 to 30 years-old, wearing a black baseball cap, black headphones, a black winter jacket, black pants and tanned construction boots.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.