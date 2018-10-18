

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Detectives have released a surveillance camera image of a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing at an internet café in Toronto’s Koreatown neighbourhood on Monday that seriously injured a man.

Police said that at 12:15 p.m. Monday, they were called to the café at 618 Bloor Street West for report of a stabbing.

Investigators say that two men inside the café got into a dispute, and one man drew a knife and stabbed the other.

The suspect then fled the café on foot.

He is described as five-foot-ten inches tall, between 20 and 35 years of age, with short black hair. He has a full beard and was last seen wearing a green jacket, an orange hooded sweatshirt underneath, dark pants, red shoes with white soles.

His image was released to the public on Thursday.

He was carrying a light coloured backpack and may have several tattoos on his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1400.