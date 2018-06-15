

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police have released a description of a suspect vehicle in the shooting of two young sisters at a playground in Scarborough late Thursday afternoon.

The victims, ages five and nine, were shot while playing on a playground in the vicinity of McCowan Road and McNicoll Avenue at around 5 p.m.

Toronto paramedics initially told CP24 that the five-year-old was taken to hospital in critical condition, while her nine-year-old sister was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police, however, later confirmed that both girls were in non-life-threatening condition.

On Friday morning, police said that they are looking for a black, four-door Nissan Versa sedan with a model year between 2007 and 2011 in connection with the incident.

Police have said that they believe the suspect left the area in the vehicle after firing at least seven shots.

Speaking to reporters at the scene on Thursday, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders called the incident “despicable” and “disturbing.”

“We are going to do everything we can to restore safety in this neighbourhood,” he said.

Police have said that they believe the intended target of the shooting was a male who was at the park at the time. Officers are looking to speak with that unidentified male as a person of interest in the shooting investigation.