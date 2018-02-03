

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police have released a surveillance camera image of a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman inside a downtown building and then fled the scene in a taxi.

According to police, the 49-year-old woman was in the concourse level of a building near King Street West and York Street at around 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 1 when the assault happened.

It is alleged that the suspect approached the woman and sexually assaulted her before exiting the building and fleeing the area in a taxi.

The image released by police was taken from surveillance camera footage from that taxi.

Police describe the suspect as 20 to 30 years old, about five-foot-six to five-foot-seven and between 170 and 180 Lbs. with short black hair. He was last carrying a dark-coloured knapsack..

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).