Police release image of suspect after woman punched in downtown Toronto

Toronto police have released an image of a suspect wanted after a woman was reportedly assaulted downtown.

Officers responded to reports of an assault in the area of Yonge and Wellesley streets on Monday, at around 9 p.m.

According to police, a man approached a woman and punched her in the face. He then walked north towards Wellesley Street East.

The suspect is described as being in his 40s, standing at five feet ten inches tall, with a slim build and short light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants and a grey backpack.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.